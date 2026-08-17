Cagliari are gripped by deep concern after a horrific accident left their 20-year-old Yael Trepy fighting for his life, having nearly drowned in a swimming pool in the town of Porto Cervo.

The young forward was enjoying a day off with the squad after starting Friday's Coppa Italia tie against Arezzo, with the team handed two days of rest before the accident struck over the weekend.

According to initial reports in the Italian newspaper "La Gazzetta dello Sport", Trepy was caught out by a sudden change in the pool's depth. Not a strong swimmer, he panicked and lost consciousness. Rescuers pulled him out quickly and a helicopter rushed him to Sassari hospital, where doctors put him on a ventilator.

A CT scan of his chest revealed large amounts of fluid in his lungs, making oxygen exchange difficult. Doctors decided to place him in a medically induced coma in the intensive care unit to avoid further suffering and give him the best chance of receiving the necessary treatment.

An official statement from Cagliari confirmed they are "in constant contact with the health facility and the player's family, and are closely following the development of his condition", adding: "At this time the club extends its warmest wishes to Yael and his family, and asks that their privacy be respected, and it will provide any updates as they become available".

Cagliari are due to resume training today as they prepare to face Parma away in their opening league match.