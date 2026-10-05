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FBL-EUR-NATIONS-FRA-BELAFP
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

A historic event for France against Belgium

G. Restes
L. Yoro
France vs Belgium
France
Belgium
UEFA Nations League A
France
Belgium

A negative record and a first appearance

Toulouse's Guillaume Restes wrote his name into French football history on Monday night, becoming the youngest goalkeeper to feature for Les Bleus since the Second World War. The milestone came against Belgium in the UEFA Nations League.

At 21 years and 208 days, Restes reached a landmark France had not seen in over half a century. No younger goalkeeper had played for the national side since Jean-Paul Bertrand-Demanes, who faced Denmark on 21 November 1973 aged 21 years and 182 days.

Only one man in the post-war era beats Restes: Georges Carnus made his first appearance at 20 years and 258 days against Brazil back in 1963.



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A negative statistic

The record came with a sting. By half-time, Restes had become the fourteenth goalkeeper in French history to concede the first goal of his international career, a tally that tops any other nation according to Euro Stats. France play their fourth Nations League fixture tonight, having won away at Turkey (1-0) and Belgium (1-0) and drawn at home with Italy (1-1).



Yoro's first appearance

Manchester United defender Leny Yoro also enjoyed a night to remember, making his first appearance for France. The 20-year-old earned his maiden call-up last month after Ibrahima Konate picked up an injury. Yoro started at the heart of defence alongside Chelsea's Maxence Lacroix, with Jeremy Jacquet (Liverpool) sidelined by a slight injury.

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