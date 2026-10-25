A hint at something? Intriguing statement from the Bayern Munich president about the Ballon d'Or

Bayern Munich chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen has confirmed that a large delegation from the club has travelled to London for the Ballon d'Or ceremony tomorrow, Monday, with hopes high that Harry Kane will be crowned with the prestigious award.

The club would be delighted to see Kane win, Dreesen said, heaping praise on what the England striker has delivered for both Bayern and his country.

"Harry breaks records year after year, but his 73 goals with Bayern Munich and the England national team carry special significance this time," he explained. Dreesen called the England striker "a striker with a 360-degree field of vision", pointing out that he sees the whole pitch, works tirelessly and lifts his team-mates to a higher level.

Kane has kept refining his game and helped transform how the entire team plays, Dreesen added in comments carried by the German website merkur. He described him as a world-class star who blends humility with class and sets an outstanding example on and off the pitch.

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Dreesen's praise did not stop at Kane. He also singled out Frenchman Michael Olise, insisting he deserves his place among the nominees and predicting the winger will win the Ballon d'Or one day.

Having so many Bayern representatives on the list of nominees, the chief executive argued, recognises an exceptional season. Four players from the squad feature among the nominees for the first time in ten years.

He also flagged the nomination of Vincent Kompany among the best coaches in the world, with both the Bayern women's and men's teams up for the best club award for the first time.

Dreesen signed off by stating that the club's delegation would head to London "with all humility, in the hope of celebrating winning an award or two".

Should Kane, who is 33 years old according to the source, triumph, he would become the first Bayern Munich player crowned with the Ballon d'Or since Karl-Heinz Rummenigge in 1981.