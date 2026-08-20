Saudi media personality Waleed Al-Farraj has revealed a hidden dispute between Al-Ahli and the Italian transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano.

Al-Farraj said in comments on the programme "Rota Sport with Waleed": "It is true that Al-Ahli has problems, but the mobilisation and negative energy at the club during the past period is a terrifying matter."

He explained: "The tweeter Fabrizio Romano, for example, published a tweet in which he says that Al-Ahli signed the Ukrainian Artem Bondarenko, the Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder, for 18 million euros as a fixed fee, plus one million euros in add-ons."

He added: "The deal was completed for just 6 million euros, plus one million euros in add-ons, which is why Fabrizio deleted the tweet, because Al-Ahli threatened him that it would issue a statement contradicting him, so he was scared and deleted the tweet."

He concluded: "This man is one of the main tools that were used to pressure the clubs, by using agents, and in cooperation with some of the foreign directors and figures present in the Saudi clubs."

Al-Ahli, for their part, are closing in on Bondarenko. The signing would fill the gap left by Ivorian Franck Kessié, who departed on a free after his contract expired at the end of last season.

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