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Barcelona's Spanish midfielder Pedri has spoken about his team's victory over Villarreal, after they came back despite trailing by two goals to nil.

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Pedri said the biggest positive was the way Barcelona recovered from a difficult start to turn the match around. He also credited the fans, whose huge support helped the players regain control and turn a deficit into victory.

On a personal level, he felt good, although he hadn't watched his performance back yet and planned to rewatch the game to assess it properly. He felt very comfortable on the pitch. Still, he'd rather talk about the team's reaction and their ability to come back than about his own display. For him, turning the result around was what mattered most.

The Spanish midfielder praised the role Barcelona's supporters played in overturning a two-goal deficit. Playing at home in front of their own fans gives the players a big advantage and makes life harder for opponents, he explained. That's especially true because Barcelona rely on possession and keeping the ball, which forces other teams to put in a huge physical effort and keep running for long spells.

The fans back the team whatever the circumstances, Pedri added, and their support made a real difference in this game. Without the crowd's constant encouragement, things would have been more complicated, particularly during the spell when Barcelona scored twice to get back into it.

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The players always feel deeply grateful for that support, he said. It gives them an extra push to keep fighting until the end.

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Pedri also spoke about Barcelona's ability to repeat the kind of comeback the team produced during German coach Hansi Flick's first season. Even at two goals down, the players never lost faith that they could change the scoreline, because they knew they could create chances and get at the opponent's goal. They had made numerous attempts in the first half and were confident more chances would come after the break.

Failing to convert those first-half chances left him tense. He wanted to see the ball in the net. But the first goal changed things. The players expected Villarreal to drop back into their defensive areas, which would give Barcelona more space and further chances to keep up the pressure and push for an equaliser and then the lead. Eventually, the comeback the team and their fans had been waiting for arrived.

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Pedri was clear, though, that the performance needs reviewing, particularly the opening minutes and the first half. Barcelona fell short of the required defensive standard, he insisted, even though they created chances, won a penalty and had attempts on goal.

The players need to analyse those mistakes with the coaching staff led by Flick and work to correct them, he explained. Even so, the main thing he took from the match was the team's positive reaction: their ability to regain their balance and change the course of the game.