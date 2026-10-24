A heavy blow and severe bleeding: horrific injury for Morocco star

A horrific incident overshadowed the first half of Cologne's German second division clash with Schalke, two Schalke players colliding head to head so heavily that both were left bleeding. The medical team rushed on, and both men were taken to hospital during a game that finished goalless.

German network "Sky" reported that it happened in the 37th minute. Said El Mala, the 20-year-old Cologne player of Lebanese origin, went up for a header on a long ball. His contact with the ball sent Soufiane El-Fouzi, of Moroccan origin, crashing into the head of his own teammate Robin Gosens.

Both players hit the turf bleeding heavily. El Mala waved frantically for the medical team to hurry on.

Play stopped for several minutes as doctors from both sides gave the injured pair the necessary first aid.

El-Fouzi and Gosens left the pitch to complete their examinations once they had been treated. Gosens showed signs of imbalance and needed the medical team to help him off.

Schalke had no choice but to make two emergency substitutions in the 43rd minute, sending on Jannik Bachmann and Vitalie Becker for the injured duo. Both received further treatment in the dressing room before being taken to hospital during the match, according to "Sky".

Afterwards, Schalke coach Muslic reflected on how the incident had hit his players, telling "DAZN": "This affects the team, but we became more united afterwards."

The game ended goalless, the incident having dominated the first half and cast a shadow over everything that followed.