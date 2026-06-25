A heated row with the referee... Vinicius responds to his disallowed goal with a harsh remark

A refereeing decision sparked the anger of Brazil's Vinicius Junior during his country's match with Scotland in the early hours of Thursday, in the third round of the group stage.

Brazil won 3-0. Vinicius Junior scored twice, in the 7th minute and the 45+3rd, while Matheus Cunha added the third to put the Samba side top of the group on 7 points, ahead of Morocco on goal difference with the same tally.

Having opened the scoring, Vinicius went hunting for another and found the net again amid wild celebrations. The referee disallowed it, and the Brazilian erupted.

It all unfolded in the 22nd minute, when Mexican referee Cesar Ramos chalked off the goal.

According to the newspaper "AS", the Brazilian told the referee once the decision came: "This is a disgrace". Far from satisfied, Vinicius launched into a heated verbal argument with the official.

The move started with a Scotland mistake in their own half. Vinicius pounced on the defensive confusion and surged forward, getting past Hendry's foot to drive towards the box before lashing a powerful low strike into the net.

At first the goal stood without protest. Then the Mexican referee reviewed the play, decided Vinicius had touched the foot of the Scottish defender and ruled it out.