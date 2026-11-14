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Morocco received a precious gift from Brazil, after the latter's surprise defeat to Japan helped change the shape of the competition for the leading positions in the world rankings, handing the Atlas Lions the chance to advance a further step towards the top five.

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Morocco climbed one place in FIFA's world rankings after thrashing Niger 5-0 on Friday evening in the third round of qualifiers for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

The win lifted Morocco to sixth in the rankings with 1805 points, helped along by Brazil's 3-0 defeat to Japan. That result dropped Brazil to seventh on 1800 points.

Another test against Niger awaits the Atlas Lions next Tuesday at the Moulay Abdellah Stadium. Mohamed Ouahbi's side want a repeat victory and a further boost on the global stage.

Beat Niger again and Morocco can strengthen their position without waiting on the result of the friendly between Brazil and Singapore.

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Moroccan eyes are also fixed on tonight's clash between Portugal and Denmark in the fifth and penultimate round of the UEFA Nations League group stage. The two nations sit almost level on the world rankings ladder.

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Just half a point separates Morocco from Portugal under current FIFA calculations. That makes the result directly influential on where both teams land in the next update.

Should Portugal slip up, they would drop to sixth and Morocco would rise to fifth, cementing a place among the world's top five.

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Morocco reached fifth place in the FIFA men's world rankings in October 2026, matching the best African ranking ever, set by Nigeria's Super Eagles back in April 1994.

That followed a strong September and October, with the Atlas Lions beating Gabon in the first round of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and then Lesotho in the second.

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A major leap for Morocco since the Qatar World Cup achievement

Morocco stood 22nd in the world before the Qatar World Cup kicked off. By the end of the 2022 tournament, the Atlas Lions had surged to 11th. Since then they slipped only as far as 14th, where they finished 2024, before climbing again to end 2025 in 11th. They then hit eighth in January 2026, their first appearance in the top 10 since April 1998, when they ranked tenth.

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