A gem discovered by Blanc: Al-Ittihad secures its young player with a new contract

Al-Ittihad have kept up their busy summer, handing a new deal to one of their brightest young prospects.

The club confirmed on Thursday that Mohammed Falatah has signed a three-year extension, tying him to the side until 2029.

Locking down a teenager tipped for a big future was the priority for the Saudi outfit.

Laurent Blanc handed Falatah his promotion to the first team back in 2024, when the midfielder was just 17. The Frenchman made no secret of his admiration for the youngster's talent.

Game time has been hard to come by, but new German coach Jens Wissing may turn to him now, especially with numbers thin in midfield.

Business has been brisk in recent hours, too. Al-Ittihad have wrapped up the signings of left-back Fares Abedi from Neom and Senegalese midfielder Dion Lopy from Almeria, and triggered the purchase clause for Cameroonian defender Stephane Kelly.

The new campaign kicks off on 11 August, when they face Al-Jazira in the preliminary round of the AFC Champions League Elite.

"The Dean" open their Saudi league season on Saturday 15 August, hosting Al-Khaleej at the Al-Inma Stadium.