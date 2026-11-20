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Vinícius Júnior is set to return to action for Real Madrid in La Liga after a 42-day absence due to a suspension. He will be available against Celta Vigo today, with the coach yet to decide whether to start him or settle for a place on the bench.

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According to Spanish newspaper AS, Vinícius's absence was punishment for pulling Nathan Saliba's hair during the match against Villarreal at the Santiago Bernabéu on 10 October. That earned him a two-match ban, and his reaction afterwards brought an identical sanction on top.

The match report said the player displayed "aggressive behaviour, and his teammates had to restrain him", taking the total suspension to four La Liga matches. The ban ends in time for him to return to the squad for the Celta Vigo game.

Vinícius is certain to get some minutes. Whether he starts is the coach's call. During an absence of around a month and a half, he could only feature in the Champions League.

The Brazilian made three appearances in Europe: 59 minutes against Roma just four days after his sending-off, then 70 against Leipzig and finally 81 against Athens.

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He failed to score or set up a goal in any of them, and his performances stayed modest, in keeping with his recent form. That has only fuelled the debate over whether he deserves to keep his place in the starting line-up.

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A break that brought new energy

The international break may yet prove a turning point for Vinícius, though only time will tell how much it has done for his form.

The player admitted he hadn't reached the level expected of him after the World Cup, conceding he hadn't been committed enough in training. "I trained less," he said.

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With the national team, he rediscovered his scoring touch, netting twice against Japan and then three times against Singapore.

Questions remain, though, over the quality of that opposition and how competitive those games really were. The real test for Vinícius will come on the pitch in a Real Madrid shirt.

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He's hoping to recover his spark at the Santiago Bernabéu. He hasn't scored for Real Madrid since 26 August, when he found the net against Real Sociedad, and he's now approaching three months without a goal.

His last assist for the club dates back to 12 September, against Rayo Vallecano. Celta offer him the chance to turn a new page and restore his attacking influence.

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Vinícius was in high spirits at this morning's training session, looking noticeably happy. His relief at the end of the suspension was clear, and so was his desire to seize the opportunity and prove himself again.

Waiting for Mendy's return

Elsewhere, the Real Madrid squad is unchanged. Ferland Mendy remains absent despite training fully with his teammates, as the coaching staff don't want to rush him back into matches.

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There's no urgency, particularly with so many options available. Mendy is the only absentee among the players who took part in this morning's session, apart from the long-term injured pair Asencio and Rodrygo Goes.

Training had its flashpoint too. Mourinho vented his displeasure at members of his backroom staff when they failed to set up the next drill on time.

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For Vinícius, the session marks a fresh start. He returns to La Liga action after 42 days out, bidding to regain his status and influence within the Real Madrid ranks.

Real Madrid's full squad to face Celta Vigo:

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Andriy Lunin, Mestre.

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Defenders: Denzel Dumfries, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konaté, Dean Huijsen, Éder Militão, Antonio Rüdiger, Marc Cucurella, Carreras.

Midfielders: Aurélien Tchouaméni, Federico Valverde, Jude Bellingham, Arda Güler, Bernardo Silva, Eduardo Camavinga, Thiago Pitarch.

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Forwards: Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior, Diomande, Brahim Díaz, Endrick, Espí.