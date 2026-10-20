A fresh blow for Flick before the Paris clash: doubts over Rodri's involvement threaten Barcelona's midfield control

Hansi Flick has been handed a potential headache ahead of Barcelona's eagerly awaited clash with Paris Saint-Germain. Doubts have emerged over whether Rodri can start, with the midfielder suffering from muscle fatigue that could persuade the coaching staff to rest him and avoid his condition worsening.









Barcelona face Paris Saint-Germain this evening, Tuesday, at the Parc des Princes in the standout fixture of the third round of the Champions League league phase.

Spanish journalist Juan Jesus revealed that Rodri was not at his best in training and finished the session with muscle fatigue. It is not a sprain or anything serious, he explained, but it could prompt Flick to leave him out of the starting line-up as a precaution.

Journalist Alfredo Martinez, meanwhile, suggested that all signs point towards resting Rodri against Paris Saint-Germain. It is a development that could throw Barcelona's plans into disarray ahead of a brutally difficult European test.

Why does it matter so much? Rodri plays a pivotal role in midfield, whether organising possession, controlling the tempo or limiting the opponent's threat.

Against a side as dangerous going forward as Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona could face an extra challenge to stay balanced and control the central area.

Rodri is not the end of Flick's troubles. Eric Garcia and Jules Kounde are both confirmed absentees, leaving the German with limited options and making it even harder to hold the balance between his defensive line and midfield.