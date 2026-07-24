Moroccan midfielder Bilal Nadir has joined Germany's Hamburg on a free transfer from Olympique Marseille.

The Morocco international becomes Hamburg's second summer signing, following forward Patson Daka through the door.

Hamburg confirmed the deal on their official account on the platform X, saying: "The Moroccan midfielder joins on a free transfer from Marseille, having signed a long-term contract."

According to the Hamburg website, Nadir passed his medical before joining the team's training camp in Austria, where he signed his contract in front of club officials. He will wear the number 4 shirt.

Nadir spoke after putting pen to paper: "I am very happy to become a Hamburg player, and I can't wait to meet the club's fans and play for this city."

Kathleen Kruger, a member of Hamburg's sporting board, explained: "Bilal is a versatile player who can fill several roles in midfield. His arrival gives us greater flexibility, and he also has a calm personality and fits in with our style of play and our values."

Sporting director Claus Costa backed that up, hailing the technical and artistic quality of the left-footer, who stands 1.86 metres tall.

Born in the French city of Nice on 28 November 2003, Nadir came through the Nice academy before moving to Marseille in the summer of 2021.

He broke into the first team in 2023 and went on to play 53 official matches for Marseille, scoring two goals and providing 5 assists. He also made 4 appearances in the Champions League and two in the Europa League.

On the international front, Morocco called Nadir up to the senior squad in March 2025, though he is yet to feature in a full international. He has previously represented Morocco's under-23 side and several French youth national teams.