The official website of Spain's LaLiga has intensified the debate surrounding the deal to bring Rodri, the Manchester City midfielder, to Barcelona during the current summer transfer window.

LaLiga splashed Rodri across the front page of its official website, a move that coincides with the Manchester City star edging closer to Barcelona after he rejected a switch to Real Madrid.

Negotiations between Barcelona and Manchester City are approaching their conclusion, with only a few small details left before the agreement is complete. LaLiga, meanwhile, has begun preparing for what could be one of the competition's most notable signings in recent years.

In an eye-catching gesture, LaLiga's official website greeted visitors with a video showcasing Rodri's finest moments in the shirts of Villarreal and Atletico Madrid, at a time when the player remains tied to Manchester City.

The clip carried a message recalling the player's beginnings in the competition, which read: "Before being crowned world champion with the Spain national team, Rodri had already begun to show his potential in LaLiga. Relive some of his best moments with Villarreal and Atletico Madrid, from his control of the midfield and his intelligent reading of the game, to the quality that made him one of the best footballers."

According to Mundo Deportivo, the move came at a striking moment, with the data pointing to the imminent return of the Spanish midfielder to the competition that witnessed his breakthrough and brilliance before his switch to Manchester City.

What are the latest developments in the deal?

A press report has revealed a fresh twist in Barcelona's pursuit of Rodri this summer.

Reports over the past few hours claim Barcelona submitted an offer worth 50 million euros, only for the English club to reject it.

Sport confirmed that Barca are prepared to spend 60 million euros on the best player at the 2026 World Cup.

That sum still falls short. Despite their good relationship with Barcelona, Manchester City are not prepared to give up the winner of the 2024 Ballon d'Or, one of their most notable players, for a paltry fee.

Marca indicated that an agreement between the two European giants remains out of reach. Manchester City have set the price of their 30-year-old at 70 million euros, and that figure at the very least is needed to convince City to let him go, especially as they will be forced to invest huge sums to replace him.

A return after more than 7 years

Rodri has not appeared in a LaLiga match since 18 May 2019, when he played his last game in an Atletico Madrid shirt against Levante, a match that ended in a 2-2 draw.

He moved to Manchester City soon after, where he became one of the most important midfielders in the world before being crowned with the Ballon d'Or in 2024.

Should his move to Barcelona be completed, Rodri will return to LaLiga more than seven years after his last appearance in the competition, but this time as one of the most notable stars in world football.

Will the Ballon d'Or return to LaLiga?

The deal takes on added significance if it goes through, given that Rodri's move to Barcelona would return a Ballon d'Or winner to LaLiga for the first time since Cristiano Ronaldo joined Real Madrid in 2009.

Rodri's move has not yet been officially settled. Yet placing his image and a video of his finest LaLiga moments on the front page of the LaLiga website came at a moment that is difficult to ignore.