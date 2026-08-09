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주드 벨링엄 (Jude Bellingham)Getty Images
Abobakr El Mokadem

Translated by

A flying visit to London: Bellingham ends his holiday at Arsenal's stadium

Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund
Arsenal
Borussia Dortmund
Club Friendlies
Real Madrid
J. Bellingham
J. Bellingham
England
Germany
Spain

He was given a rest after the World Cup.

Jude Bellingham, the Real Madrid star, appeared at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium today, Sunday. 

According to "The Sun", the England star was there to cheer on his brother Jobe Bellingham and his old club Borussia Dortmund against Arsenal.

Dortmund edged a hard-fought pre-season friendly 3-2 at the Emirates.

The 23-year-old took his seat in the VIP section and watched the game unfold from there.

Jobe, 20, started for Dortmund and played the full 90 minutes against the Premier League champions.

Jude looked in good spirits at the final whistle. He spent three years at Dortmund, racking up 24 goals and 16 assists in 132 matches before his 2023 switch to Real Madrid.

His younger brother, meanwhile, has scored five goals in 49 games across all competitions since joining the German side last year.

Jude reports to Real Madrid's pre-season camp tomorrow, Monday, after an extended summer break that followed England's third-place finish at the 2026 World Cup.



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