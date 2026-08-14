A firm answer: Arsenal star rejects the Turkish league

Gabriel Martinelli's camp have told Arsenal's management that the Brazilian winger has no wish to join Turkish side Galatasaray in the current summer transfer window.

The newspaper"The Athletic" reported today, Friday, that Galatasaray have tabled a 45 million euro offer for Martinelli, worth 38.4 million pounds sterling. The player, though, shows no interest in the deal.

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Martinelli's contract runs until 2027, with Arsenal holding an option to extend it to 2028. Talks over a renewal have not yet begun.

At 25, the winger remains one of the names Arsenal could listen to offers for, should an attractive figure land on the table. But he has no desire to leave.

This summer the Gunners signed Greek winger Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge, and they also chased Brazilian Vinicius Junior before he renewed with Real Madrid.

A desire to sell

Arsenal entered the current summer market knowing they would have to sell to balance the books.

Striker Leandro Trossard left for Besiktas for 20 million euros, and midfielder Christian Norgaard joined Everton for 7 million pounds sterling. Even so, the club believe more sales are needed before the window shuts.

Signed from Brazilian side Ituano in 2019, Martinelli has gone on to play 278 matches for the first team and score 62 goals.

Last season the Brazilian featured in 53 matches across all competitions, scoring 11 goals and providing 7 assists, as Arsenal were crowned Premier League champions and reached the Champions League final.