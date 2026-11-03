Milan are looking to bolster their administrative structure for the next phase, and they have identified one of the most prominent officials to have left his mark on German football in recent years. It could prove an important addition to the Italian club's project. Completing the deal, though, still hinges on reaching a financial agreement with the other party.

According to Germany's "Sky Sport" network, the move for former Eintracht Frankfurt sporting director Markus Krosche has grown more serious. The two clubs have opened negotiations, even if no final agreement has been reached, with talks over the fee still ongoing.

Eintracht Frankfurt relieved Krosche of his duties as sporting director on 18 October, after around five and a half years in the post. They did not terminate his contract, however, and the 46-year-old's deal still runs until 2028.

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The network explained that Krosche insisted on a clause allowing him to leave for another club as part of the arrangements for his departure from the post. That means any club wishing to sign him before the summer of 2027 would have to pay between 5 and 7 million euros, unless the two parties agree on different terms.

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Krosche is expected to take on the same role at the head of Milan's football department, according to the same network. A possible start date of 1 January 2027 has been floated, coinciding with the opening of the winter transfer window, though the negotiations have not yet reached their final stages.

Frankfurt settle on name of Krosche's successor

Eintracht Frankfurt, meanwhile, have sorted out the succession, agreeing to appoint former Nurnberg official Jurgen Chatzialexiou as their new sporting director.

Chatzialexiou, 49, is scheduled to begin his duties officially on 1 February 2027, though he could join before then, with talks between the parties still going on.

The German official will sign a contract with Frankfurt running until 2030. His move from Nurnberg is worth around 500 thousand euros, with Chatzialexiou benefiting from a release clause in his contract with his former club.

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