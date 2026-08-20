Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

Goal.com
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Al Nassr vs Damac - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

Translated by

A final opportunity: will Ronaldo feature in the Al-Nassr and Al-Riyadh match?

C. Ronaldo
Al Riyadh vs Al Nassr FC
Al Riyadh
Al Nassr FC
Saudi Pro League
Portugal
Saudi Arabia

The Portuguese star missed the first two matches for "Al-Alami" in the new season.

Cristiano Ronaldo's fitness is in doubt ahead of Al-Nassr's next Roshn League fixture against Al-Riyadh, according to press reports in Portugal's homeland of speculation.

Al-Nassr travel to the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in the Saudi capital tomorrow, Friday, for the second round of the Roshn League.

Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah" reported that Ronaldo missed the group session Al-Nassr held yesterday, Wednesday, in preparation for the match. Instead, he stuck to his rehabilitation programme alongside specialised fitness work.

The Portuguese star picked up a pelvic muscle injury during training earlier this week, the newspaper explained, but felt no recurrence during yesterday's fitness session on Wednesday.

Saudi Roshn League match ticketsBuy your ticket now!

Saudi Pro League
Al Riyadh crest
Al Riyadh
ALR
Al Nassr FC crest
Al Nassr FC
ALN

Al-Nassr's medical staff will put Ronaldo through medical and physical tests in the final training session today, Thursday, to settle whether he can feature against Al-Riyadh.

The "Madeira Rocket" returned to Al-Nassr training this week after a month away, an absence that stretched back to the end of his campaign with Portugal at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

That layoff kept him out of the capital club's opening two fixtures of the new season: the 3-0 win over Al-Fateh in the first round of the Roshn League and the 4-1 victory over Al-Diriyah in the King's Cup round of 32.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth on the Kooora forums

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google