The summer transfer window in Moroccan football has sparked a fierce battle between the two Casablanca giants, Raja and Wydad, as each looks to strengthen its ranks for the new season. Between chasing new deals and holding on to their key men, both clubs are pressing ahead with negotiations at pace, with plenty still to unfold in the coming days.

Raja's management are in a race against time to wrap up one of the standout deals of the window. The Moroccan website "Le360 Sport" revealed that the "Green Eagles" have tabled a fresh offer to Union Touarga in a bid to land Younes Dahmani.

According to the same source, Raja want to close the deal as quickly as possible, particularly given the strong interest Dahmani is drawing from several Moroccan clubs, led by traditional rivals Wydad Athletic.

Dahmani was one of the standout performers for Union Touarga last season. His outstanding displays turned him into a target for a host of clubs this summer.

Wydad close to snatching Anas El Mehraoui

Wydad, meanwhile, are pressing on with their own recruitment drive and have edged close to sealing a new signing during the window.

Sources revealed that the red club have opened advanced negotiations with Anas El Mehraoui and his Russian club Akhmat Grozny, aiming to strike an agreement for his transfer in the coming period.

El Mehraoui is also attracting interest from Raja Athletic, the sources added, but Wydad look the closest to getting the deal done right now.

Wydad are banking on El Mehraoui's experience and his familiarity with the Moroccan professional league to deliver the technical boost they need next season.

El Asri races against time to renew the contracts of key players

Off the pitch, Wydad Athletic president Brahim El Asri is working hard to keep the team's key players before the new campaign kicks off.

Sources confirmed that El Asri has opened advanced negotiations with both El Mehdi Benabid and Mohamed Moufid, hoping to convince the pair to renew their contracts and stay on.

Wydad's management have tabled a fresh offer to the players, the sources added, driven by a desire to maintain stability and reinforce the squad before the season begins. Both players are expected to settle their futures within the next few days as talks continue between the two parties.

El Asri is also wrestling with a number of thorny files left over from the previous period, the same sources indicated. Several players have turned to the disputes committee to claim outstanding wages or push to unilaterally terminate their contracts, complicating matters at the club before the window closes.