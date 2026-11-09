Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
FBL-EUR-NATIONS-NED-SRBAFP
Karim Malim
Translated by

A fatal blow: Van Dijk leaves Xavi in trouble

X. Hernandez
V. van Dijk
B. Brobbey
Netherlands vs Greece
Netherlands
Greece
UEFA Nations League A
Germany vs Netherlands
Germany
Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
Crystal Palace
Liverpool
Premier League
Fenerbahce vs Liverpool
Fenerbahce
Champions League
Spain
Netherlands
Greece
Germany
England
Türkiye

An unpleasant surprise

Netherlands head coach Xavi Hernandez has been dealt a heavy blow before the conclusion of his side's group-stage campaign in the UEFA Nations League. Captain Virgil van Dijk and striker Brian Brobbey will miss the next two matches, both ruled out through a lack of physical readiness.

The Dutch Football Association confirmed the pair's exclusion today, Monday, ahead of the matches against Greece and Germany in the final two rounds of Group One.

Van Dijk started Liverpool's 3-1 win over Crystal Palace on Sunday and has featured throughout his club's Premier League minutes this season. Even so, the Dutch Association insists he is not ready to play at international level.

His 100th international cap came in the 2-1 win over Serbia last October. Losing him is a major setback, given his leadership and his importance to the back line.

Brobbey is out too, despite playing in Sunderland's 1-0 win over Chelsea on Sunday, with the Dutch Association again citing fitness.

The striker had started against Germany in the opening match of the campaign last September, but left the pitch injured after a little over half an hour. He went on to miss the following games against Serbia and Greece.

Xavi has opted against calling up any replacement, leaving a 23-man squad to prepare for the next two fixtures. The Netherlands host Greece in Amsterdam on Friday before travelling to face Germany in Berlin on Monday, chasing the best possible end to their group-stage campaign.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google