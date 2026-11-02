A European giant targets rescuing Endrick from Mourinho's hell

Endrick's future at Real Madrid is under growing scrutiny. The Brazilian forward has been starved of regular minutes since the start of the season, even though coach Jose Mourinho insisted on keeping him and slammed the door on an exit during the summer window.

According to Calciomercato, Milan are watching the situation closely ahead of a fresh move in January. They hope to capitalise on his need for a genuine chance to prove himself, offering the space he can't find in the Spanish capital.

Just 111 minutes with Real Madrid

The numbers lay bare his struggle for opportunities. Endrick has featured in five matches this season for a total of just 111 minutes, starting only once, according to the club's official website.

His involvement was minimal early on. A few minutes against Elche gave way to a bigger chance against Roma in the Champions League, where he played 37 minutes, scored, set up another and won the man of the match award in a thrilling 4-3 win.

That brilliance never translated into a run in the side. Endrick kept getting short cameos, raising question marks over how he can develop without continuity.

Mourinho refuses his departure despite his lack of appearances

Here lies the paradox. Mourinho has shown a clear attachment to the Brazilian, stating publicly that he would not let him leave easily. Clubs chasing his signature, the Portuguese said, would have to wait. He called Endrick a player he loves dearly, one with enormous potential, and insisted he saw no need for a loan move.

Yet the coach admitted he had been unable to hand the youngster the chances he wanted. A muscle injury kept Endrick out for more than a month, and the rhythm of the fixtures after his return did little to help him play regularly.

Milan await a chance to rescue him

Milan sit top of the list of suitors for January, according to Calciomercato, having tried to land him last summer before Mourinho pulled the plug on talks and refused to sanction the move.

Gerry Cardinale, Milan's owner, remains committed to the deal. He hopes to lean on the club's ties with the player's agency "Roc Nation" to smooth negotiations with Real Madrid.

The task won't be simple, though. Roma, Aston Villa and Arsenal all share an interest in the Brazilian.

For Endrick, a switch to Milan could mean reclaiming a key role and the minutes to keep developing, rather than settling for sporadic outings at Real Madrid.

Everything hinges on the Spanish club's stance and the player's appetite to chase a bigger opportunity.