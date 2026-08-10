A European giant considers snapping up the world champion

Juventus are eyeing Unai Simon as they look to strengthen the Old Lady's goalkeeping department, with the Spain international fresh from lifting the World Cup.

According to Tutto Mercato Web, the Turin club appear determined to make a move for the Athletic Bilbao stopper.

Simon is 29 and carries a valuation of around 25 million euros. His contract with Bilbao runs until the summer of 2029.

Finding a new goalkeeper sits high on Juventus's list of priorities this summer. Di Gregorio failed to convince in the pre-season friendlies, and that is precisely why the club want to accelerate their pursuit.

Simon caught the eye with a remarkable World Cup in 2026. He conceded just once across the entire tournament, and that came in the 2-1 quarter-final win over Belgium.