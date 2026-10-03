Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
imago-sport-1083634357.jpgPressinphoto
Abdelmawgood Samir
Translated by

A €50 million player: Liverpool offloaded him, and Mourinho opens the Real door for him

Real Madrid
Bayer Leverkusen
Liverpool
J. Quansah
Premier League
LaLiga
Bundesliga
Spain
Germany
England

Who is he?

Jarell Quansah has landed on Real Madrid's radar. The England defender, now at Bayer Leverkusen, is wanted to shore up the Spanish side's backline this summer thanks to his ability to cover more than one position.

German newspaper "Bild" report that Real Madrid are keeping close tabs on Quansah, with manager José Mourinho viewing the Englishman as the ideal man to reinforce his defence, not least because he can slot into multiple roles across the back.

Quansah's contract at Bayer Leverkusen runs until June 2030, following his move from Liverpool in the summer of 2025. According to the report, the Reds hold a buy-back clause worth 70 million euros that stays active until 15 June.

Leverkusen, meanwhile, could be willing to cash in for around 50 million euros. That stance would throw the door open to negotiations over his future this summer.

Real Madrid aren't alone in the chase. A clutch of European clubs are tracking Quansah, drawn by the defensive versatility that has made him one of the names on the table as the Spanish giants weigh up how to strengthen their backline.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google