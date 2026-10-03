Jarell Quansah has landed on Real Madrid's radar. The England defender, now at Bayer Leverkusen, is wanted to shore up the Spanish side's backline this summer thanks to his ability to cover more than one position.

German newspaper "Bild" report that Real Madrid are keeping close tabs on Quansah, with manager José Mourinho viewing the Englishman as the ideal man to reinforce his defence, not least because he can slot into multiple roles across the back.

Quansah's contract at Bayer Leverkusen runs until June 2030, following his move from Liverpool in the summer of 2025. According to the report, the Reds hold a buy-back clause worth 70 million euros that stays active until 15 June.

Leverkusen, meanwhile, could be willing to cash in for around 50 million euros. That stance would throw the door open to negotiations over his future this summer.

Real Madrid aren't alone in the chase. A clutch of European clubs are tracking Quansah, drawn by the defensive versatility that has made him one of the names on the table as the Spanish giants weigh up how to strengthen their backline.