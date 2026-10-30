Al-Hilal are set to welcome back several key men for Saturday's anticipated clash with Al-Fateh in the twelfth round of the Saudi Roshn Pro League. They want to shake off their recent Asian defeat and get back to winning ways.

A surprise 3-1 loss to Qatar's Al-Shamal on Tuesday evening in the AFC Champions League Elite left plenty of questions. Now, though, several of those absentees are close to returning, while the fate of one prominent star still rests with the coaching staff.

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Serbia midfielder Sergej Savic has come through his physical tests and declared himself fully fit for the games ahead, according to special sources who spoke to "Arriyadiyah". They confirmed Simone Inzaghi plans to call on him against Al-Fateh. Savic had sat out the Al-Shamal clash with muscle fatigue.

Next matches HIL Saudi Pro League 14:00 ALF

Also back is Netherlands winger Crysencio Summerville, who served a suspension in the last Asian match. His return hands Inzaghi extra options up front for the Al-Fateh encounter.

Inzaghi faces another call too. He will assess Salem Al-Dawsari and Sultan Mandash in Friday's session to find the right replacement for Brazil's Gabriel Martinelli, who is nursing a hamstring injury. The final training runs will decide who gets the nod.

With Savic and Summerville back, and the choice between Al-Dawsari and Mandash still open, Al-Hilal keep lining up their options for Al-Fateh. All eyes are on Inzaghi's starting eleven as the team look to find their feet again after that continental stumble.