Police are investigating a burglary at the home of Bruno Fernandes, the Manchester United captain. It happened as he flew back from Italy with his team-mates after the defeat to Como in the Champions League.

According to ESPN, Fernandes' family were not at the property when the break-in occurred. Police raced to the scene, and Manchester United have offered their captain their support.

A statement from Cheshire Police, reported by ESPN, said: "At around 8:30pm on Wednesday 21 October, police received reports of suspicious activity at an address in the Alderley Park area in Nether Alderley."

Police added: "The caller reported the presence of 3 unidentified men in the rear garden of a neighbouring property."

The statement continued: "Officers moved to the location of the report, but they found no trace of the suspects upon their arrival. However, officers discovered that the property had been burgled and a number of items stolen.

It concluded: "An investigation into the incident has begun, and enquiries are still ongoing."

Detective David Jarvis, from the Proactive Investigation Team in Macclesfield, said: "This investigation is currently still in its early stages, and we are committed to doing everything we can to track down those responsible for the incident.

He added: "As part of our enquiries, we would like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident and believes they may have seen any suspicious activity."

Jarvis went on: "The same applies to anyone who has footage from CCTV cameras or dashcams that could help with the investigation."

It was a catastrophic night in Lombardy. Manchester United slumped to a humiliating 4-1 defeat against Cesc Fàbregas' side, stretching their winless run to 7 matches. The result also prompted Bruno Fernandes to publicly question the methods of manager Michael Carrick.



