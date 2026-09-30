Jules Koundé could be handed a fresh chance to leave Barcelona this winter, with one of Europe's biggest clubs eyeing a move for the Frenchman in January.

Now 27, Koundé has seen his standing at Barcelona slip this season, having spent recent years being reinvented from a central defender into a full-back.

Hansi Flick moved him back to centre-back this term. Even that switch failed to halt the decline in his importance to the Catalan side.

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The French defender has started just 3 of the 7 matches Barcelona have played so far this season. Eric García, who has gone through a similar positional change, has muscled his way into the German coach's plans and taken his spot.

Last summer, Koundé was among the names floated for a departure, but he ended up staying put.

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His contract runs until June 2030, yet the winter window may open the door for a new challenge, particularly with Bayern Munich circling.

Foot Mercato, citing Spanish newspaper Sport, report that Bayern have placed Koundé at the very top of their winter shortlist.

According to the paper, the German club plan to raise around 30 million euros from the sale of Kim Min-jae, then plough that money into a deal for the French defender.

No contact has been made between the parties yet. Bayern are, however, fully aware of Koundé's situation at Barcelona.

Prising the player away from the Camp Nou will be anything but simple. Several sources confirm Barcelona have set a steep condition, slapping a 75 million euro price tag on Koundé.

He remains tied to Barça for several more seasons, and despite the talk of a sale, he is still part of the rotation. That means Barcelona would need to line up a suitable replacement before letting him go.

Much will also hinge on the targets Barcelona set for the winter market. Their initial priority is a left-footed centre-back, while they also keep tabs on any forwards who might come available.