Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Real Madrid v Malaga CF - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Abobakr El Mokadem

Translated by

A decisive development in the "cold war" between Mbappé and Bellingham: has Mourinho's plan succeeded?

Real Betis vs Real Madrid
Real Betis
Real Madrid
LaLiga
J. Bellingham
K. Mbappe
J. Mourinho
Spain
England
France
Portugal

The crises contributed to the trophyless season

Real Madrid were plagued by internal problems last season, and the fallout cost them dearly. They ended the campaign empty-handed.

Sharp disputes broke out between several key players and Xabi Alonso, ultimately leading to the coach's dismissal. The row between Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni made headlines around the world, while Alvaro Arbeloa clashed with some players, Kylian Mbappe among them.

Jose Mourinho's arrival on the Real Madrid bench this summer was aimed in part at cooling the tense atmosphere in the dressing room.

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums

So far, the move has paid off. Three matches into the Spanish league, Los Blancos have three straight wins, and Spanish reports suggest things are going well within the squad. The Portuguese coach's methods, a touch less strict than in his first spell, appear to be pleasing Real Madrid's veterans, though he is said to be uncompromising on certain things, such as the intensity of training.

Reconciliation between Mbappe and Bellingham

The programme "El Chiringuito" has revealed fresh information, reporting that a reconciliation has taken place between some players.

 Disputes had previously flared between Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham, and the tension between the French and English players hit its peak last season.

 According to the Spanish television programme, though, things have calmed down this term, and the two men are now on completely good terms.

Without going into further details, and teasing more surprises in the next broadcast, the programme added that Jose Mourinho is one of the reasons behind this rapprochement between the two Real Madrid stars.

 The pair have been seen during many goal celebrations this season, embracing with real enthusiasm and warmth.

Mourinho is delighted by the thaw. The coach knows how much understanding and harmony between Mbappe and Bellingham matters, and how vital their best form is if Real are to win titles this season.

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums


Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google