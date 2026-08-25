Young Egyptian forward Hamza Abdelkarim has been rewarded for a string of eye-catching displays with Barcelona through pre-season.

Abdelkarim caught the eye all summer, netting four goals in the friendlies he featured in for the Catalan side.

Those performances convinced German coach Hansi Flick to register him among the first-team reserves for the current campaign.

His profile now appears officially on the website of the Spanish league "La Liga", where he wears the number 29 shirt.

Having joined from Egypt's Al Ahly last January, Abdelkarim played with the Blaugrana youth teams before earning his promotion to the first team after just six months.

The 18-year-old took his place on the Barcelona bench for his first La Liga matchday last Sunday, an emphatic 5-0 rout of Elche.

Abdelkarim was also part of the Egypt squad at the 2026 World Cup. The Pharaohs reached the round of 16 before Argentina knocked them out.

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