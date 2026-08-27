Barcelona's "Camp Nou" stadium has become the leading candidate to host the 2029 Champions League final, seeing off fierce competition from England's Wembley.

Catalan newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" reported on Thursday that UEFA rate the Camp Nou above Wembley, with the final decision due at the Executive Committee meeting scheduled for 15 September in the Greek city of Thessaloniki.

Building works may not yet be complete, but that is no obstacle. For UEFA, the image of a European final packed with 104,600 fans is simply incomparable.

The Camp Nou has hosted the Champions League final twice. Milan beat Steaua Bucharest 4-0 there in 1989, and Manchester United edged Bayern Munich 2-1 in 1999.

According to the newspaper, Barcelona's bid carries the backing of Barcelona City Council, the Government of Catalonia, the Royal Spanish Football Federation and the Spanish Government, making it the favourite to win the right to stage the European showpiece ahead of Wembley.

UEFA are untroubled by the unfinished construction. They know the project down to the finest detail, including the installation of the roof next summer.

Officials have stepped up their visits to the site to give the green light for the stadium's return to the Champions League in December 2025.

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