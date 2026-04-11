Liverpool’s internal turmoil has shifted blame from Dutch manager Arne Slot to Egyptian star Mohamed Salah, whose recent on- and off-pitch conduct has sparked widespread controversy.

A report in The Sun labelled him one of the club’s most “drama-prone” players, suggesting his issues are now personal and behavioural rather than technical.

As the team’s form slips, some observers claim the Egyptian winger has become a flashpoint for selfishness and dressing-room tension at a moment when Liverpool most needs unity.

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Critics point to a pattern of behaviour, from past clashes with Jürgen Klopp to removing the club’s badge from his social media accounts, and most recently hinting at a rift with Solskjær and suggesting his future at the club is uncertain.

In contrast, captain Virgil van Dijk has been lauded as the only player who consistently accepts responsibility, whether in victory or defeat, while critics accuse Salah of timing his media appearances to suit his personal brand.

Observers argue that Salah’s behaviour is making Slott’s job harder; since arriving last summer, the Dutchman has spent more time putting out fires than developing the squad.

Rather than acting as a pillar of support for his new manager, the Egyptian star has, according to critics, become a flashpoint that is “adding fuel to the fire”.

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The debate is not confined to his form; there is a sense within the squad that some players, such as Hugo Ekitike, feel frustrated that Salah stays on the pitch despite his dip in form, while they are substituted after delivering stronger performances.

Against this backdrop, questions are mounting about Liverpool’s future and the direction the club is heading.

Some fans want Slott sacked and a club legend—Steven Gerrard or Xabi Alonso—installed in his place. Others argue the crisis runs deeper than a mere managerial change and say internal discipline must be restored first if Liverpool are to reclaim their identity.

Once a model of cohesion and team spirit, Liverpool now appears split between a star chasing the limelight and a manager trying to salvage the season.

Caught between Salah and Solskjær, the side that once struck fear into opponents is losing its identity and now confronts a genuine crisis that threatens its immediate future.

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