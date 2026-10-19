"A curse that never ends": Barcelona dealt fresh blow before Paris clash

Thick fog in Paris has delayed the charter flight due to carry Barcelona's delegation to the French capital on Monday morning, ahead of their meeting with Paris Saint-Germain in the third round of the Champions League league phase.

Catalan newspaper "Sport" reported that the flight, scheduled to leave Barcelona's El Prat airport at half past ten in the morning, was held up by the weather, with other services bound for Paris also disrupted.

The original plan had Barcelona landing in the French capital by midday, giving the players time for lunch and a rest before the evening training session at half past six.

Hansi Flick and Pedri are expected to face the media at a quarter to six in the evening, before training begins.

For now, the delegation sits and waits for clearance to take off. Barcelona will hope the hold-up is a short one, leaving their preparation programme for the eagerly awaited trip to PSG intact.

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It's the second time in quick succession that the weather has caught them out. Poor conditions made a mess of their journey home from Seville after the game against Real Betis, and now the travel troubles have returned ahead of one of their biggest European nights.