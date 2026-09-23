Senegalese authorities have reopened their investigation into "suspicions of corruption" surrounding the election of Abdoulaye Fall as president of the Senegalese Football Federation. Police in the capital, Dakar, have begun "a series of hearings".

Senegalese newspaper "L'Observateur" report that Moustapha Bitèye will be the first to face questioning next Monday. Abdoulaye Fall follows later in the week. He is currently outside Dakar but has been notified of the summons, with other officials within the federation set to appear after him.

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The case dates back to a complaint filed by Mamadou Kandji against the federation president, along with Elimane Lam, Moussa Mbaye, Moustapha Bitèye and Ndiambé Diop.

Investigators suspect them of involvement in "vote-buying" and "offering promises of illegitimate benefits" to influence the ballot, according to the "Futur Media" group. The public prosecution ordered the investigation opened in September 2025.

This crisis arrives with the Senegalese Federation already fighting on another front. The fate of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title is now before the international Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

CAF stripped Senegal of the title after a controversial final against Morocco in Rabat, declaring that Morocco had won 3-0 due to their opponent's withdrawal. The Senegalese Federation insist the result stands as it was decided on the pitch: a 1-0 win for the Lions of Teranga after extra time.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport has set a hearing for 8 October 2026. No date has been announced for the final ruling.

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