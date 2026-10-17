Everton's meeting with Chelsea threw up a refereeing row, with the visitors' players demanding a penalty after Brazilian forward Joao Pedro went down inside the box. The London side protested furiously during the seventh-round Premier League clash at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Things boiled over in the 31st minute, when Joao Pedro went down inside Everton's penalty area after a challenge with defender James Tarkowski. The Chelsea man threw his arms in the air and appealed to the referee for a spot-kick, his team-mates convinced they had been fouled and that the official had to act.

Paul Tierney saw it differently. The referee waved away the appeals and told the Brazilian to get up and get on with it, judging that nothing in the incident merited a free-kick for the visitors.

Nor did it stop there. The video assistant referee declined to intervene, and Tierney was never invited to the pitchside monitor to take another look at the contact between Tarkowski and Joao Pedro.

Chelsea's players made their feelings clear. They believed a forward going to ground inside the area warranted a proper review, especially in a game with points this tightly contested.

Once again, the Premier League's refereeing calls are under the microscope, particularly those involving contact inside the box and how far video technology should go in reviewing situations that leave players and coaching staff scratching their heads.