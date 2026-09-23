Barcelona face a serious challenge if they want to bring in new signings during the upcoming winter transfer window.

According to the newspaper "Marca", the club are confident they won't need to reinforce in January. Hansi Flick's side are flying, having won all 8 of their matches, and they have at least two players for every position.

If the need does arise, though, they'll have to offload some players first. The finances have improved, but not by much.

Barcelona will have a positive financial fair play record heading into the winter window, yet even that won't clear them to make signings.

Ferran Olivé, Barcelona's vice-president for economic affairs, spoke today, Wednesday, on the programme "Què t'hi jugues!": "We must sell some players".

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"Our fair play record was negative," he continued. "It took us five years to reach a 1-1 record. It was not easy".

Olivé added: "For the first team to operate efficiently, the necessary tools must be provided. It is all about winning. When we took over responsibility, we lacked resources. What worries me most, and my top priority, is completing the Camp Nou project".

He stressed: "With the stadium completed and the team performing well, sponsorships will increase and we will sell more in the shops. It is a positive cycle. That is why we are asking the members to raise the financing ceiling, because it is the cornerstone of the project".

Estimates put annual revenues from the Spotify Camp Nou at between 425 and 450 million pounds sterling.

The vice-president was keen to underline just how much the stadium matters financially.

"When the study was carried out, and when the investors joined, it was estimated that we would generate revenues ranging between 350 and 375 million," Olivé revealed. "We thought we would face greater difficulty in selling the VIP seats, but they were sold out almost entirely. It was a resounding success. Revenues are now estimated at between 425 and 450 million sterling".