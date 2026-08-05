Barcelona have not given up on their dream of signing Atlético Madrid striker Julián Álvarez. That is why the club's sporting director, Deco, travelled to Madrid to meet the Argentine striker's agent and put the finishing touches on this complicated deal.

The Julián Álvarez affair continues to stir debate at Barcelona. For weeks his name has topped the Catalan club's list of priorities as they hunt for fresh attacking options.

Since joining Atlético Madrid from Manchester City, the 2022 World Cup winner has quickly established himself as one of the most prominent strikers in the Spanish league. That form has made him a primary target for the Blaugrana hierarchy.

Atlético Madrid, though, take a very firm stance. The Madrid club have no intention of parting with a player they consider a fundamental pillar of Diego Simeone's project.

Barcelona refuse to abandon their pursuit despite this. They keep working behind the scenes to find a solution.

Deco, accompanied by his assistant João Amaral, is set to meet Fernando Hidalgo, Julián Álvarez's agent, in what the Catalan press describe as a highly secret meeting.

Sitting down with Hidalgo shows the Catalan club's desire to keep the lines of communication open and be ready to pounce should the chance arise.

According to the newspaper "Sport", the meeting marks a new step in a strategy the Barcelona board have developed over several months, one that still treats the Argentine striker as a top priority.

This Madrid meeting, however, should not be read as a sign of an imminent agreement or a completed transfer.

The talks, according to Sport, are chiefly designed to let the various parties clarify the next steps and weigh up the chances of pulling off what looks like an extremely complicated process.

Barcelona want to know exactly where the player and his camp stand. At the same time, they are preparing for the various scenarios that Atlético Madrid's intransigence throws up.

Club chiefs believe the player's desire to join the Camp Nou could prove a significant advantage. They know, though, that this personal wish alone will not open the door to negotiations with a Madrid club unwilling to lose one of its key men.

Bringing the two sides closer is another aim of the meeting. Barcelona officials want to keep a close relationship with Fernando Hidalgo in case circumstances shift.

The goal is to devise a plan capable of convincing Atlético Madrid or of capitalising on any developments over the coming months.

Joan Laporta and Deco know the road is still fraught with obstacles, not least because of the complicated relationship between the two clubs. Yet they believe slamming the door shut for good would be a major risk. As long as the opportunity remains, Barcelona intend to advance cautiously in an attempt to complete a major deal for Julián Álvarez.