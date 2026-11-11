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Bayern Munich's Luiz Diaz tops Paris-Saint Germain's wish list, according to Colombian outlet Areacucuta.

With Khvicha Kvaratskhelia injured, the leading French club have their eye on the Bayern attacker as they urgently seek a high-quality replacement. The Georgian suffered a cruciate ligament tear a few weeks ago against Barcelona. Medical examinations showed he will be out for at least six months.

PSG want to sign a new player as early as the approaching winter transfer window. According to the report, the club's management view Diaz as the perfect candidate to fill the considerable gap left by Kvaratskhelia's injury.

Even an outrageously high transfer fee demanded by Bayern would probably be within PSG's reach. But a winter departure from Munich looks highly unlikely for the Colombian. Diaz is a key player under coach Vincent Kompany and virtually certain to start every important match. Selling him would merely create a problem for Bayern.

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How long does Luis Diaz have left on his Bayern Munich contract?

Sources close to the player cited by Areacucuta say Diaz feels more than comfortable at Bayern and has no intention whatsoever of leaving the German record champions early. Currently injured, the Colombian is focused on returning to the pitch so he can soon perform at his best again.

With a contract running until the end of June 2029, Diaz has been a regular under Kompany since his move to Säbener Straße in the summer of 2025. He has contributed 31 goals and 24 assists in 62 competitive appearances for Bayern across all competitions.

Last season brought exceptional numbers as he won the German championship and the DFB Cup with Bayern. In 51 appearances, he scored 26 goals and provided 23 assists. This season, he has "only" five goals and one assist in eleven matches.