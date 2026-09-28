Josep Pedrerol, presenter of the Spanish programme "El Chiringuito", sparked controversy with a message he posted on his "X" account after Mikel Oyarzabal's goal handed Spain a 3-2 win over England at Wembley Stadium.

The Real Sociedad forward's strike prompted Pedrerol to make his choice clear: Oyarzabal deserves to win the Ballon d'Or. It was a stance that reflected his long-standing admiration for the Basque player, whom he had praised on several previous occasions.

Oyarzabal wasn't even among the nominees for the Ballon d'Or, which makes Pedrerol's pick all the more striking. The debate rages over the leading candidates, names such as Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe, and over the absence of players who caught the eye during the season like Raphinha and Pedri.

He began the match against England on the substitutes' bench. The coach brought him on in the 54th minute, with Spain trailing 2-1.

His introduction quickly changed the shape of the match. Alex Baena levelled the score, before the decisive moment arrived in the closing minutes. Oyarzabal seized his chance and fired home the winner to make it 3-2, completing Spain's comeback in front of the English crowd at Wembley.

That goal thrust Oyarzabal's name back into the debate over the season's best players, despite his absence from the official Ballon d'Or list. Pedrerol went further still, naming the Basque player the most deserving of the award in his eyes.