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Spain v England - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A3 MD6Getty Images
Abdelmawgood Samir
Translated by

A collision that threatens disaster: Atletico Madrid hold their breath before the Barcelona summit

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Atlético Madrid received worrying news during the international break, after their defender Marc Pubill was forced to leave the Spain national team's match against England, following pain in his ankle after a collision with his teammate, goalkeeper Unai Simón, in the encounter that brought them together in the final round of the group stage of the UEFA Nations League.

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Pubill couldn't finish the match. Felled by the collision, he called for the medical staff with clear signs of pain, and head coach Luis de la Fuente decided to substitute him in the 20th minute, bringing on Tottenham defender Pedro Porro in his place.

Collision with Unai Simón ends Pubill's involvement

The injury came as he tried to deal with a ball from a corner. Unai Simón charged out to clear it but landed on top of Pubill, who stayed down, hurt by the blow to his ankle.

Treatment got the Atlético Madrid defender back on his feet, but the pain wouldn't let him continue. De la Fuente had to make an early change that wasn't in his plans before kick-off, handing Pedro Porro his chance.

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Concern followed the player off the pitch, yet he walked away unaided, a relatively reassuring sign given he showed no signs of severe pain as he headed to the substitutes' bench. None of that settles the nature of the injury, nor does it rule out a muscular or joint problem that could keep him out.

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Atlético Madrid now await the results of the medical examinations to determine the extent of the injury, after the player chose not to risk finishing the match. Club competitions resume soon, with an important clash against Barcelona on the horizon.

Barcelona clash

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Inside Atlético Madrid, Pubill's condition is drawing particular attention ahead of the anticipated meeting with Barcelona on Wednesday 2 December, at the Spotify Camp Nou. The fixture, brought forward from the 23rd round of the Spanish league, was rescheduled because both teams feature in the Spanish Super Cup.

Timing matters for the Madrid side. They need a full squad before a run of domestic and continental clashes in the coming period, which makes Pubill's situation a real concern for the technical staff led by Diego Simeone.

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De la Fuente had picked Pubill to fill the right-back slot against England before the injury forced an early substitution. The player's hopes of featuring in the upcoming matches now hinge on the medical assessment over the following hours.

How long the Spanish defender will be out remains unclear, as does whether the injury will dent his readiness for the Barcelona clash. The examinations will determine the extent of the damage he suffered after his collision with Unai Simón.

Written byAbdelmawgood Samir

Head of the Desk Department at Koora.com

My story with soccer began when I was just a toddler, a little boy who didn’t fully understand what he was watching, but the magic emanating from the fields was too powerful to resist. I clearly remember following the Egyptian national team at the 1990 World Cup in Italy, where my eyes were filled with wonder at the dramatic moments, and my heart was immersed in a sea of endless excitement. That was the beginning, the spark that ignited a passion that still burns today.

In the vault of my sporting memories, there are moments that will never fade. But if I had to choose just one, it would undoubtedly be Zinedine Zidane’s immortal goal in the 2002 Champions League final against Bayer Leverkusen. A single ball, a rocket from “Zizou’s” left foot, flew in a mesmerizing arc to find the back of the net, securing Real Madrid’s ninth title. It was a moment when time stood still—a blend of beauty and power—reminding us that soccer is not just a game, but an art that touches the soul.

As for my all-time favorite lineup? It’s really tough—it’s like choosing among the stars in the sky. Here it is: (Goalkeeper) Gianluigi Buffon… (Defense): Roberto Carlos, Cafu, Alessandro Nesta, Paolo Maldini… (Midfield): Zinedine Zidane, Claude Makélélé, Lionel Messi, Andrés Iniesta... (Forward): Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo “The Phenomenon.”

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