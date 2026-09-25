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FBL-EUR-NATIONS-TUR-FRAAFP
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen
Translated by

A catastrophic error costs Turkey dearly against France

Turkiye vs France
Turkiye
France
UEFA Nations League A
U. Cakir
Türkiye
France

The red card reduced Turkey's chances of finding an equaliser

Turkey goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir was sent off against France on Friday during the hosts' 1-0 defeat, in the first round of the UEFA Nations League group stage.

Kylian Mbappe had put France ahead in the 54th minute, and Turkey were chasing an equaliser when a long ball sent Liverpool forward Bradley Barcola clean through, one-on-one with Cakir. The goalkeeper raced out of his penalty area and blocked the Frenchman's shot with his hand. A clear foul.

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Play waved on, the referee only acted when VAR called him over for a review. He returned to the pitch and brandished a straight red card in the 87th minute, all but ending Turkey's hopes of a comeback.

France and Turkey sit in Group One of League A, alongside Italy and Belgium.

Belgium got their campaign under way on Friday with a 2-0 win over hosts Italy.




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