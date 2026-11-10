A calculated risk: Juan Garcia explains Flick's crazy philosophy

Joan García does not fear standing on the edge of danger. He sees the boldness on which Barcelona rely in their style of play as one of the secrets to the team's success, despite the exceptional responsibilities it places on the goalkeeper, particularly given the reliance on a high defensive line that leaves large spaces behind it.

Defending the team's philosophy, the 25-year-old Barcelona goalkeeper insisted that the gains from this style outweigh its risks, and that the chances of making saves remain far greater than the chances of falling into error.

García returned to the Spain squad after missing the last international break. He spoke to "Mundo Deportivo" ahead of the morning training session at the Spanish Football Federation's football city, recalling his experience with Barcelona and the challenges of competition within the national team.

One of Barcelona's standout stars in their recent win over Atlético Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano, the goalkeeper said the team's style demands constant concentration, but he feels comfortable in the role.

He added: "Our style of play requires the goalkeeper to have complete concentration and attention, so that he can help the team in every possible way. I feel comfortable in this role, and I like helping my teammates in various situations. It is true that the matter involves a big risk, but it has ultimately proven to be worth it, and I am happy to be able to contribute."

On the risks of constantly advancing off his line, he explained: "I do not think about the present moment as much as I focus on giving the best I have. It is true that some things may happen sometimes that I do not want, but I believe that thinking well about the matter leads you to a positive outcome most of the time, because you will save far more chances than the errors you will commit."

Strong competition and a goal that admits no compromise

Turning to his return to the Spain national team amid fierce competition with some of the game's most prominent goalkeepers, García saw it as a sign of the quality of work in Spanish football academies.

He said: "I believe this reflects the quality of the work being done in Spain's youth academies. Álvaro has now joined us too, and he is a wonderful goalkeeper who is proving his worth. I am extremely happy to share the dressing room with them and to train alongside them, because that helps me to keep developing."

The positive atmosphere among the national team's goalkeepers clearly moved him. He pointed to Unai Simón's speech at the Ballon d'Or ceremony, when the keeper dedicated some words to him and to David.

He explained: "Our reaction was wonderful. In the end, it is not only about what happens on the pitch, but about the people and the relationships we build off it. I believe our relationship is wonderful and special, and David and I were extremely happy, as if we had won the award ourselves. I see that this says a lot about the characters of the three of us."

He concluded: "Of course, the demands of competition on the pitch are very high, but we all give our utmost, and this shows clearly during the matches."

Spain travel to Prague to face the Czech Republic before taking on England at Wembley. García made the goal plain: keep winning and finish the journey in the best possible way.

He said: "The goal is clear, and it is to win the matches and to continue progressing in the UEFA Nations League, as well as to keep our record free of defeats. It is a wonderful and exciting challenge, and it deserves for us to give everything we have in order to achieve it."