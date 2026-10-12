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Manchester City goal 2026-27 Erling HaalandGetty
Abobakr El Mokadem
Translated by

A bad memory for the English side: referee announced for Manchester City v Paris Saint-Germain clash

Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain
Manchester City
Paris Saint-Germain
Champions League
England
France

A highly anticipated summit

  Paris Saint-Germain top the Champions League standings after their emphatic 6-1 win over Slovan Bratislava, but they will face a far tougher opponent next Wednesday.

 The European champions travel to England to take on Manchester City in a highly anticipated European heavyweight clash.

 A German will take the whistle. UEFA have appointed Sven Jablonski for this second-round Champions League fixture, with compatriots Eduard Beitinger and Christian Dietz as his assistants.

Jablonski has never officiated a Paris Saint-Germain match in the Champions League before.

He does know Manchester City, though. The German was in the middle for their away defeat to Bodo/Glimt (1-3) in last season's group stage.

 French supporters have also seen him at work this season. Jablonski took charge of the first leg of the Champions League qualifying play-off between Fenerbahce and Olympique Lyonnais (1-1).

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