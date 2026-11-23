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Al Ahly head coach Hussein Ammouta, the Moroccan, is close to leaving his post after a 2-0 defeat to Pyramids in Monday evening's meeting between the two sides in the ninth round of the Egyptian Premier League.

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Al Ahly showed no clear identity or fighting spirit across the 90 minutes , while Pyramids dominated all over the pitch and made their superiority count, claiming an important win that tightened their grip on top spot in the Egyptian league table.

Pyramids moved on to 27 points in first place with a perfect record. They now sit seven points clear of third-placed Al Ahly, and the pressure on the Red Giants' coaching staff is mounting.

Broadcaster Ibrahim Fayek revealed that Ammouta's departure is now all but certain, putting it at as much as 99 per cent after the defeat to Pyramids, who controlled the game and settled the contest in their favour.

Speaking on his programme "Al-Kora Ma'a Fayek", Ibrahim Fayek said a decision on Hussein Ammouta leaving the Al Ahly job is expected within the next few hours. The mood inside the club is now leaning towards ending the Moroccan's spell, which began at the start of the current season.

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Ammouta's most likely replacement will be an Egyptian coach, according to the broadcaster. The club are weighing up four names for the next phase as they try to reorganise the team and get them back on track quickly.

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Hossam El Badry, Mohamed Shawky and Samy Komsan make up the shortlist, along with Emad El Nahhas, and one of them is set to lead Al Ahly after the Moroccan's expected exit, according to Ibrahim Fayek.

Not everyone is heading for the door. Fayek explained that the changes won't sweep through the entire technical and administrative staff: Wael Gomaa will continue as director of football and Yasser Radwan will stay on as general coach under the new technical staff.

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The defeat to Pyramids cost Al Ahly more than three points in the title race. It has also revived questions about their performances and the team's character, with the club now seven points behind the leaders.

The official announcement of the end of Ammouta's time at Al Ahly could come in the next few hours, according to Ibrahim Fayek, opening a new era under an Egyptian coach. All eyes are now on who gets the nod.

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The Al Ahly board, headed by Mahmoud El Khatib, fear a repeat of last season's disaster. The Red Giants won only the Egyptian Super Cup, came away empty-handed in every other competition and finished third in the Egyptian league.