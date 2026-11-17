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Norway's clash with Denmark in the UEFA Nations League produced an exceptional night for Erling Haaland, who starred in his country's 3-2 victory, scoring twice, including a penalty in the dying moments, to lead Norway into the quarter-finals on Tuesday.

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Norway, Portugal and Denmark were fighting for the top two places in Group 4 of League A, and with them the two quarter-final berths. Norway went into the match knowing a slip-up could knock them out of the competition.

For long spells, Norway thought they were heading for defeat on Danish soil. Haaland had other ideas. He found the net in the 33rd minute, only for VAR to intervene and rule it out, but the Manchester City striker didn't lose his focus.

Four minutes later he struck again, and this time the goal stood. It gave Norway a vital lift in a match that stayed wide open right up to the closing minutes.

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As the final whistle loomed, Martin Odegaard levelled for Norway. Then, deep into stoppage time, they won a penalty. Haaland stepped up, converted it and sealed a thrilling 3-2 victory in the 90+6th minute.

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That win booked Norway's place in the Nations League quarter-finals, snatched from Denmark at the death. Haaland, with his two decisive goals, was the headline act.

His brace did more than send Norway through. It also took the Manchester City striker to a remarkable 68 goals for his country in just 62 matches.

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That moves Haaland past French star Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid, who has 67 goals for France but needed 108 matches to get there, 46 more than the Norwegian, according to Foot Mercato.

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