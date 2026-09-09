9 goals in Chelsea's crazy comeback against Leeds United

Chelsea overcame Leeds United 6-3 on Wednesday in the third round of the English Football League Cup, a Stamford Bridge thriller that swung wildly from end to end.

Leeds struck first through Tarik Mehremovic in the 23rd minute. Brenden Aaronson doubled the visitors' lead three minutes into the second half, leaving a Chelsea side packed with substitutes staring down a difficult afternoon.

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The response came fast. Xabi Alonso's half-time changes paid off almost instantly, the coach throwing on Morgan Rogers, Reece James, Cole Palmer and Pedro Neto.

Palmer pulled one back from the penalty spot in the 53rd minute, then struck again just two minutes later to level it at 2-2. Pedro Neto completed the turnaround in the 60th minute with Chelsea's third, and Danny Welbeck made it four five minutes after that.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin hauled the visitors back to 4-3, but they barely had time to enjoy it. Valentin Barco restored the two-goal cushion with Chelsea's fifth in the 80th minute, before Welbeck rounded off the six in the 90+4th minute for his second of the night.

Chelsea had booked their third-round place by beating Luton Town 2-0. Leeds reached the same stage after seeing off Nottingham Forest by the same scoreline.

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