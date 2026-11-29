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Lamine Yamal needed no more than 85 seconds to mark his return to Barcelona's starting line-up in the best possible way, finding the net early against Deportivo de La Coruña at the Riazor on Sunday in the 14th round of La Liga. His goal gave the Catalan side a perfect start in a match of great importance in the title race.

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The young star's goal added another chapter to his Barcelona story. He timed his movement inside the box cleverly and finished in style, upsetting the home side's plans. It couldn't have come at a better moment for the Catalans, who arrived looking to exploit a slip by fierce rivals Real Madrid and stretch their lead at the top of the table.

Yamal's return wasn't the only talking point from the opening stages. His presence also eased fears about his fitness. He missed the last European match against Sabah with discomfort in his right ankle, but has since regained full fitness and got the green light to return to German coach Hansi Flick's plans.

He wasted no time stamping his name on the match. Yamal opened the scoring in the second minute, just 85 seconds after kick-off, pouncing on clever play from Dani Olmo inside the box. Barcelona were ahead, and the Deportivo fans at the Riazor were stunned.

The goal meant more than a flying start for Barcelona. It also had special statistical value for Yamal: the statistics account "Mister Chip" revealed it was the fastest goal of his La Liga career, coming after just 85 seconds.

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His previous best stood at five minutes and nine seconds, set in Barcelona's 5-0 win over Valencia in September 2026. Sunday's early strike against Deportivo broke it.

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Deportivo: early goals become a nightmare

Yamal's personal record wasn't the only number that stood out. The "Mister Chip" account also highlighted Deportivo de La Coruña's habit of conceding in the opening minutes of matches.

For the second match running, they conceded inside the first 90 seconds. Against Alavés, Ángel Pérez beat them after 83 seconds in a 3-1 defeat on 21 November 2026.

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Then came Barcelona, and Yamal needed just 85 seconds to score the opener. Two early blows in two consecutive games point to a recurring problem: Deportivo can't get their starts right.

Flick gets his attacking weapon back after the scare

Yamal's return to the starting line-up gave Hansi Flick a significant boost. The German coach had chosen not to risk him in the Champions League clash with Sabah after he felt discomfort in his right ankle.

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With the problem behind him, Yamal was back leading the right flank. That handed Barcelona one of their most important attacking weapons, thanks to his dribbling, chance creation and influential movement in the final third.

Flick relies on the youngster to make the difference when a match calls for individual solutions, especially against teams who sit deep and close down the space. That makes his presence in the starting line-up a key part of the Catalan side's plans.

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A gift from Real Madrid and a chance to go clear at the top

Barcelona arrived chasing all three points, determined to capitalise on Real Madrid's 2-1 defeat to Deportivo Alavés. That result opened the door for the Catalans to stretch the gap over their fierce rivals in the race for top spot in La Liga.

Yamal's early goal was the ideal start. It handed Barcelona the advantage and eased the pressure on their players in a match where they want to underline their superiority and keep their good run going.

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There's extra significance for Barcelona fans too. This is the team's first visit to the Riazor in eight years, and it coincides with a historic occasion for the club: the 127th anniversary of its founding, which falls on 29 November.

So Yamal's return was more than just another appearance after an enforced absence. It brought a record-breaking goal and a perfect start, on a day when Barcelona wanted to celebrate their history, strengthen their present and send a clear message to their rivals in the La Liga title race.