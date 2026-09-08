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Hussein Hamdy

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8 significant absences: Mourinho announces Real Madrid squad for Inter clash

J. Mourinho
B. Silva
Rodrygo
Eder Militao
E. Camavinga
Real Madrid
Inter
Champions League
Portugal
Brazil
France
Spain
Italy

Will the Portuguese coach find a solution?

Real Madrid boss José Mourinho has named his squad to face Inter Milan this Tuesday at the Santiago Bernabéu, kicking off the opening round of the UEFA Champions League's first stage.

Left out of Mourinho's selection are Andriy Lunin, Éder Militão, Raúl Asencio, Ferland Mendy, Rodrygo Goes, Arda Güler, Eduardo Camavinga and Bernardo Silva.

You can discuss the topics and news in more depth on the "Kooora" forums

Here's Real Madrid's full squad:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Mestre, Javi Navarro.

Defenders: Huijsen, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Cucurella, Carreras, Rüdiger, Dumfries, Mario Rivas.

Champions League
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
Inter crest
Inter
INT

Midfield: Bellingham, Valverde, Tchouaméni, Thiago Pitarch, Sistro.

Attack: Vinícius Júnior, Endrick, Kylian Mbappé, Carlos Espí, Brahim Díaz, Yan Diomandé.

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