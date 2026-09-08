Real Madrid boss José Mourinho has named his squad to face Inter Milan this Tuesday at the Santiago Bernabéu, kicking off the opening round of the UEFA Champions League's first stage.

Left out of Mourinho's selection are Andriy Lunin, Éder Militão, Raúl Asencio, Ferland Mendy, Rodrygo Goes, Arda Güler, Eduardo Camavinga and Bernardo Silva.



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Here's Real Madrid's full squad:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Mestre, Javi Navarro.

Defenders: Huijsen, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Cucurella, Carreras, Rüdiger, Dumfries, Mario Rivas.

Midfield: Bellingham, Valverde, Tchouaméni, Thiago Pitarch, Sistro.

Attack: Vinícius Júnior, Endrick, Kylian Mbappé, Carlos Espí, Brahim Díaz, Yan Diomandé.



