Carlos Espí embodies the true meaning of the phrase "getting back on his feet". José Mourinho wanted a decisive striker, one skilled at breaking into the penalty area with an instinctive scoring sense that always puts him in the right place at the right time. In the former Levante forward, it seems he has found exactly that.

Three appearances were enough for Espí to prove his worth. Two of them brought goals, a mere prelude to what he can offer Real Madrid in the coming period.

This position looks as though it was designed specifically for Espí. For a long time, Real Madrid lacked a striker with his attributes: a player capable of settling matches with aerial balls, exploiting ground-level chances efficiently, and moving intelligently inside the penalty area.

Since Joselu left in 2024, this type of striker had vanished from the Real Madrid dressing room. Then Mourinho found in Espí a version of his former striker Emmanuel Adebayor, or what could be described as a "Manolito" inside the penalty area, the spearhead his style of play needed.

Espí handles all these expectations with calmness and confidence, working with striking seriousness and maturity. The Portuguese coach trusts him completely, and the former Valencia forward shows a composure that so far justifies the 25 million euros Real Madrid paid to sign him.

He joined the team as a replacement for Kylian Mbappé. But if he continues at this pace, his role could shift from mere substitute to a genuine contender for playing minutes, not only at the expense of Endrick but through his ability to score a large number of goals.

Two goals reveal his most dangerous weapon

His two goals so far are clear evidence of his abilities as a natural-born striker. He opened the scoring against Ferencváros in Budapest, netting his first goal in a Real Madrid shirt following a decisive pass from Valverde.

Against Schalke he struck again, rising to a Carreras cross at the far post and placing a well-executed header into the net, according to the Spanish newspaper "Marca".

Standing at 1.94 metres, Espí counts his height among his most prominent weapons, especially in the air. It is an advantage Real Madrid lacked in recent years. It gives him an added ability to deal with crosses and set pieces, making him a constant threat inside the penalty area.

Behind this rapid rise lies a story no less exciting. Just a few weeks ago, Espí lived through 72 hours of madness, moving from preparing to depart for the English Premier League to wearing a Real Madrid shirt and becoming Mourinho's latest discovery.

After his first match, the player recalled the instructions the Portuguese coach gave him the moment he stepped onto the pitch, saying: "Be yourself, stay in the penalty area, because the match was difficult, and give your very best."

Espí grasped the message quickly. His goals, which often come from the first touch, reveal the instinctive talent of a striker who knows exactly how to move inside the penalty area, and Mourinho is delighted with a second attacking option who already looks ready for the new season.

On his debut, Espí made clear that he did not come to Real Madrid to settle for a minor role, saying: "It is a dream. I am here to help my teammates, give my very best, and seize every opportunity the coach gives me."

A few weeks later, the young striker's words seem to have turned into a prophecy. He got the chances and did not waste them. Most importantly, he has begun to prove that Real Madrid may have finally found the striker it was missing inside the penalty area.