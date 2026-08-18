Barcelona are pressing on with their pursuit of Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez, giving themselves no more than two or three days to get the deal done. The Argentine remains their top target to strengthen the attack.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", Barcelona will throw everything at landing Alvarez, having already come close to signing Rodri and Joao Cancelo. Only the official announcement of those two deals now remains.

The Catalan club see Alvarez as the best way to make up for the departures of Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres.

He would put the finishing touch to a squad Barcelona hope can return to competing for the Champions League title. That trophy is the most coveted prize for the club's fans after 11 years without it.

Enrique Cerezo and chief executive Miguel Angel Gil Marin have both rejected the move in public. Barcelona will try again anyway for Alvarez, whom Diego Simeone left out on Tuesday from the squad for Wednesday's meeting with Malaga at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano.

Simeone shares Gil Marin's stance, yet he gave Atletico's fans the freedom to voice whatever view they wished on Alvarez.

Over the coming hours and days, Barcelona wait on the resolution of Alvarez's future. He still dreams of pulling on the Catalan shirt, and he may take a fresh step to make it happen.

Two or three days. That is the final deadline the Barcelona board have set to resolve the Alvarez file, and if no agreement is reached in that time, the sporting management will activate one of the alternatives on their table.

Alvarez made his feelings plain during the World Cup, spelling out his desire to wear the Barcelona shirt: "I can't hide, the best thing is to leave, I want to achieve my dream."