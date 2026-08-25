José Mourinho, the Real Madrid manager, has announced the club's second official squad list of the season, ahead of tomorrow's La Liga trip to Real Sociedad on Wednesday.

Tchouaméni and Endrick miss out again, both nursing separate physical problems. Mourinho rounded off his call-ups with three youngsters: Mario Rivas, Sistero and Alexis Ceria.

According to Spanish newspaper "Marca", Tchouaméni has struggled with constant pain since returning from his post-World Cup holiday. He has had only limited chances to train with the rest of the squad, and he sits out the Royal club's next game once more.

Endrick, meanwhile, is following a programme built to keep physical problems at bay across the season. The club want to avoid a repeat of last season on loan at Lyon, when muscular problems forced him to stop on several occasions.

Shin bone problems have ruled out defender Raúl Asencio, an injury Marca revealed yesterday. The Canary Islander's pain may push him towards an operation in the coming days.

Militão, Mendy, Rodrygo and Thiago Pitarch also drop out of tomorrow's squad. That takes the tally to seven absentees for only the second match of the Spanish league season.

Real Madrid's squad for the Real Sociedad match includes the following names:

Goalkeeping: Courtois, Lunin, and Sergio Mestre.

Defence: Huijsen, Trent, Konaté, Cucurella, Carreras, Rüdiger, Dumfries, and Mario Rivas.

Midfield: Bellingham, Camavinga, Valverde, Arda Güler, Bernardo Silva, Sistero, and Alexis Ceria.

Attack: Vinícius Júnior, Mbappé, Espí, Díaz, and Yan Diomandé.



You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth on the "Kooora" forums