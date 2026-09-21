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Manchester City v Sunderland - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Karim Malim
Translated by

5 years behind bars: shocking charge threatens Premier League star

Manchester City vs Sunderland
Manchester City
Sunderland
Premier League
North Macedonia vs Switzerland
North Macedonia
Switzerland
UEFA Nations League B
G. Xhaka
England
North Macedonia
Switzerland

The Swiss authorities open an investigation against him

Granit Xhaka faces a serious legal crisis that could land him a prison sentence of up to five years. Swiss authorities have opened an investigation into the Switzerland captain and Sunderland midfielder over his alleged obtaining of forged Covid-19 certificates.

According to the French website "Foot Mercato", the public prosecutor's office in Lucerne has launched the investigation, and Xhaka is set to face questioning at the beginning of next October.

All this lands at a time when Xhaka, 33, stands as one of the most prominent players in the Switzerland squad. A long career in the English Premier League has also made him one of the well-known names in European football.

The accusation is serious, but Xhaka remains innocent until proven guilty. The potential penalties in the case run to a maximum of five years in prison.

Asked about the investigation after one of his recent matches, the Switzerland captain declined to comment, saying only: "I have no comment on this. I played football today, and that's what matters to me now. Nothing at all. I've been through worse."

UEFA Nations League B
North Macedonia crest
North Macedonia
MKD
Switzerland crest
Switzerland
SUI

Xhaka's questioning by the Swiss authorities now looms, and only then will the next legal steps in the investigation become clear.

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