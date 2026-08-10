Barcelona are stepping up their push to seal a deal for Manchester City star Rodri within 48 hours.

The newspaper "Sport" reports that the Catalans plan to reach a preliminary agreement on Wednesday, with negotiations moving quickly, allowing the player to join up alongside the rest of the Spanish internationals.

Rodri has already agreed personal terms with Barcelona over the next four seasons. All that remains is for Manchester City to approve the latest proposals from the Catalan club and complete the deal.

The process got a major boost last Friday. Rodri told Manchester City he would negotiate only with Barcelona, ending his talks with Real Madrid.

Held in great respect at Manchester, the player asked to leave the English club gracefully, so City will try to speed up the negotiations and let him go out through the front door.

Some media outlets in England claimed Manchester City wanted 80 million euros for Rodri. In truth, the deal could be settled at a figure close to 65 million euros, including a fixed sum and variables.

Both clubs are already thrashing out the final details to break the deadlock, with the timeline pointing towards an official announcement next Wednesday.

Rodri has already cut short his holiday in Ibiza and is ready to travel to Barcelona in the coming hours, as soon as Manchester City grant him permission to undergo the medical with the Catalan club.